Turkish Airstrikes Burn Farmlands, Vineyards in Sulaymaniyah

Turkish fighter jets bombarded the mountainous areas of Sulaymaniyah province once again on Friday, setting the farmlands ablaze.



Turkey has been continuously striking the rural areas on Kurdistan Region border territories for weeks, allegedly targeting the positions of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).



Kamaran Hassan, the Mayor of Mawat district, told BasNews that Friday’s airstrikes had targeted the vicinity of Qamish and Dareyan villages.



There have been no casualties, he said, but a vast area of farmland and vineyards were burned as the result of the airstrikes.