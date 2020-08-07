Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 August 2020
Breaking
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 August 2020 10:10 PM

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Hits Record High in Daily Cases

2
The Kurdistan Region on Thursday recorded the highest ever daily number of COVID-19 infections.

The Health Ministry said in a daily report that 507 people had been diagnosed with the novel virus within the past 24 hours alone.

With 244 cases, Erbil province had the highest number of infections among the four provinces of Kurdistan.

According to the ministry report, 14 people have also lost their lives due to the pandemic.

With the new cases recorded on Thursday, the total number of cases confirmed in Kurdistan has reached 16,084, with 611 deaths.
Related Stories
Read
3

Turkish Airstrikes Burn Farmlands, Vineyards in Sulaymaniyah 07 August 2020 10:26 PM

oil

Iraq pledges to make additional oil cuts in August, September 07 August 2020 04:33 PM

682020105125414128Image1

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin 06 August 2020 06:02 PM

682020125613download

Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast 06 August 2020 05:59 PM

image_kcn25225o

Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 06 August 2020 05:53 PM

images (3)

Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 06 August 2020 05:51 PM

saairun

After Beirut Blast, Saairun Alliance urges taking necessary measures for storing weapons, ammunition 06 August 2020 03:14 PM

iraq-1611046_1280

Iraq resumes Asphalt products exports to UAE 06 August 2020 02:56 PM

Comments