Coronavirus: Kurdistan Hits Record High in Daily Cases

The Kurdistan Region on Thursday recorded the highest ever daily number of COVID-19 infections.



The Health Ministry said in a daily report that 507 people had been diagnosed with the novel virus within the past 24 hours alone.



With 244 cases, Erbil province had the highest number of infections among the four provinces of Kurdistan.



According to the ministry report, 14 people have also lost their lives due to the pandemic.



With the new cases recorded on Thursday, the total number of cases confirmed in Kurdistan has reached 16,084, with 611 deaths.