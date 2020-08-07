Turkish Shelling Kills Two SDF Fighters in NE Syria

Turkish artilleries bombarded villages outside Ain al-Issa on Wednesday evening and killed at least two Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed the casualties and said the bombing had targeted Sayda village.



The Turkish attacks come amid the COVID-19 crisis. The international community, according to an SDF spokesperson, has urged Ankara to avoid any military actions while people in Syria are struggling with the new health challenges.