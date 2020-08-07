Lebanon's President says global probe into massive fire to 'dilute truth'

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun Friday rejected calls for an international probe into a massive port blast, after world leaders and Lebanese nationals abroad and at home pressed for an impartial investigation, Arab News reported.



On his Facebook page, the president spelled out his position further, saying, "the goal behind calls for an international investigation into the port issue is to dilute the truth."



“The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act,” Aoun said in comments carried by local media and confirmed by his office.