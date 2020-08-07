Gargash: Egypt-Greece maritime deal 'victory for international law'

The UAE has hailed the agreement between Egypt and Greece on Thursday that defines their exclusive economic zones in the east Mediterranean as a "victory for international law", Khaleej Today reported.



The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash welcomed the agreement in a message on Twitter a day after the Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers signed the deal in Cairo that followed years of negotiations between their countries.



"The signing of the maritime border demarcation agreement between Egypt and Greece is a victory for international law over the law of the jungle," Dr Gargash said.



"The international legal system is the firm foundation that governs relations between states and preserves peace and security. Civilised nations may not legitimise political intrusion at the expense of the foundations that govern international relations."