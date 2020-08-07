Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 August 2020
Breaking
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 07 August 2020 04:43 PM

Khamenei might have ordered packing ships with nitrate: analyst

Khamenei

Political analyst and Editor-in-chief of The Baghdad Post Sufian Samarrai on Friday warned, in a post on Twitter, that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei might have ordered packing ships with ammonium nitrate, saying the Beirut blast occurred only by 300 tons of this substance.

 

"A major disaster, Did Khamenei order packing other vessels with ammonium nitrate? The explosion occurred due to only 300 out of around 2750 tons of nitrate."

 

"This means that there are 2,450 tons remaining distributed by Khamenei's criminal gangs in cooperation with Hezbollah gangs around the world?"

 

"Criminals are planning to strike humanity!"

Related Stories
Read
beirut blast

Lebanon's President says global probe into massive fire to 'dilute truth' 07 August 2020 06:39 PM

36636378383_da168b45fb_b

Gargash: Egypt-Greece maritime deal 'victory for international law' 07 August 2020 05:35 PM

aoun

Beirut explosion investigation to spare no one: Lebanese president 07 August 2020 04:36 PM

800px-Elliott_Abrams_(6872035325)

US Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams set to succeed Hook 07 August 2020 01:53 AM

hook bp

US special envoy from Iran Brian Hook steps down 07 August 2020 12:59 AM

Bahrain

Bahrain announces thwarting attempt to smuggle bombs from Iran 07 August 2020 12:45 AM

chamoun

Beirut's ambassador to Jordan resigns to protest corruption in Lebanon 07 August 2020 12:36 AM

drone

Saudi coalition says it shot down Houthi drone heading for kingdom 06 August 2020 02:39 PM

Comments