Khamenei might have ordered packing ships with nitrate: analyst

Political analyst and Editor-in-chief of The Baghdad Post Sufian Samarrai on Friday warned, in a post on Twitter, that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei might have ordered packing ships with ammonium nitrate, saying the Beirut blast occurred only by 300 tons of this substance.

"A major disaster, Did Khamenei order packing other vessels with ammonium nitrate? The explosion occurred due to only 300 out of around 2750 tons of nitrate."

"This means that there are 2,450 tons remaining distributed by Khamenei's criminal gangs in cooperation with Hezbollah gangs around the world?"

"Criminals are planning to strike humanity!"