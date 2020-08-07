Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 07 August 2020
Friday، 07 August 2020 04:36 PM

Beirut explosion investigation to spare no one: Lebanese president

President Michel Aoun told reporters Friday that the investigations to determine the cause and those responsible for the Beirut blast will not spare any official from prosecution, Daily Star reported.


"The doors of courts will open before everyone," he told reporters, adding there will be no political cover for anyone, and that all public officials could be prosecuted, ministers and former prime ministers included.


Aoun said the port explosion investigations will focus on three points: First, how the ammonium nitrate got to warehouse 12; second, if the blast was a result of negligence and recklessness; and third, if the explosion was due to "foreign intervention" and was a result of a missile or bomb attack.

