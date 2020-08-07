US Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams set to succeed Hook

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post and U.S. Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams will add Iran to his role "following a transition period" with Hook, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, VOA reported.



Hook's departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an international arms embargo on Iran. Some diplomats have said the measure lacks support.



Pompeo did not give a reason for Hook's decision to leave. It was not immediately clear when Hook would finish, but the announcement comes at a crucial time for U.S. diplomacy on Iran.