US special envoy from Iran Brian Hook steps down

The State Department's special envoy for Iran is stepping down from his post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, CNN reported.



Brian Hook, a political appointee who has become one of Pompeo's top advisers, will depart the post amid a polarizing campaign by the US to extend the conventional weapons embargo on Iran.



"Special Representative Hook has been my point person on Iran for over two years and he has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime," Pompeo said in a statement.



"He successfully negotiated with the Iranians the release of Michael White and Xiyue Wang from prison. Special Representative Hook also served with distinction as the Director of Policy Planning and set into motion a range of new strategies that advanced the national security interests of the United States and our allies," the top US diplomat said. "He has been a trusted advisor to me and a good friend. I thank him for his service."