Bahrain announces thwarting attempt to smuggle bombs from Iran

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced in tweets on Twitter, Thursday evening, that it had thwarted two operations to smuggle explosive materials from Iran, in addition to seizing two cars loaded with explosives.



The Ministry of Interior said that the arrested persons revealed during the investigations that the terrorist Hezbollah militia was behind these operations.



It is noteworthy that the Lebanese Hezbollah sought to target Bahrain's security in February 2011, after the authorities in Manama foiled the smuggling of a shipment of ammunition, explosives and weapons off the Bahraini coast, then seized a terrorist cell linked to the Revolutionary Guards in the same year.