Beirut's ambassador to Jordan resigns to protest corruption in Lebanon

Against the backdrop of the big explosion in Beirut and in protest against the rampant corruption in the body of the Lebanese state, Lebanon's Ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun announced her resignation on Thursday.



Tracy Chamoun was born in 1962 and is the son of former leader of the National Liberal Party, Danny Chamoun, and the granddaughter of former Lebanese President Camille Chamoun.



The social networking sites in Lebanon were inflamed after the massive explosion that occurred in the port of the Lebanese capital, which resulted in a large number of victims, wounded and severe material damage.