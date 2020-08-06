Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed after ISIS militants attacked a military point in Salahuddin province, Iraqi media reported on Thursday.





The Baghdad Post cited a security source as saying that ISIS militants attacked a military point of the Iraqi army in Matibijah in Salahuddin on Wednesday evening.



Three Iraqi soldiers were also wounded in the attack, the source said.



Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 but the militants have regrouped in the Hamrin mountain range which extends into the northern provinces - an area described by officials as a “triangle of death”.