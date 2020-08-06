Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 August 2020
Thursday، 06 August 2020 03:14 PM

After Beirut Blast, Saairun Alliance urges taking necessary measures for storing weapons, ammunition

saairun

The Saairun Alliance has called for taking the necessary measures regarding storing weapons and ammunition to avoid disasters.

In statement, MP Hamdallah al-Rikabi,  the alliance spokesman, said "with tears and hearts in pain, we followed the tragedy of the brotherly Lebanese people due to the massive explosion in the Beirut port, which claimed the lives of thousands of Lebanese citizens and led to the destruction of infrastructures and damage many residential houses and public properties."

 

Rikabi extended condolences to the Lebanese people for this painful incident.

Al-Rikabi called on the government and all parties in question to take the necessary measures related to the storing of weapons, ammunition to avoid disasters.

