Thursday, 06 August 2020
Thursday، 06 August 2020 02:56 PM

Iraq resumes Asphalt products exports to UAE

iraq-1611046_1280

Companies, operating under the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals have resumed exporting their asphalt products to the United Arab Emirates.

In remarks, Adnan Al-Ghannam, the director of the General Company for Mining Industries,  announced exporting of the first batch of prime cot material produced in the asphalt products plant in Diyala province, in a quantity of (600) tons.

 

“The asphalt products plant in Diyala province was officially inaugurated in mid-June, according to the partnership contract between the General Company for Mining Industries and the North Fayhaa Company."

