Iraq resumes Asphalt products exports to UAE

Companies, operating under the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals have resumed exporting their asphalt products to the United Arab Emirates.



In remarks, Adnan Al-Ghannam, the director of the General Company for Mining Industries, announced exporting of the first batch of prime cot material produced in the asphalt products plant in Diyala province, in a quantity of (600) tons.

“The asphalt products plant in Diyala province was officially inaugurated in mid-June, according to the partnership contract between the General Company for Mining Industries and the North Fayhaa Company."



