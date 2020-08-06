Observers suggest Kadhimi will form new party to win 2nd term

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, is seeking his way to enter the next election race, and obtain a second term to head the government, Erem News said in a report published in Arabic.

Kadhimi took over his position as head of the Iraqi government last May without the support of a particular political bloc, especially since he is coming from the most senior Iraqi security services, where he runs the intelligence service, and was out of the spotlight.



However, his access to the highest position in the state may motivate him to reposition himself politically and to penetrate into the political process, driven by a number of factors that contributed to strengthening his position during the past months, and showed his ability to manage matters in a country suffering from severe political turmoil.



Trial balloon

A source close to Al-Kadhimi said, “His team of advisors has begun to study the possibility of participating in the upcoming elections and establishing a new party, which will be announced in the coming months, as well as testing other alliances close to the prime minister's direction, and joining with them later.”



The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, added to “Erm News,” that “Al-Kadhimi's team, consisting of well-known writers and journalists, and activists supporting the popular protests, are currently working on a plan to launch the new party in the coming months, and not to repeat the mistake of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Who entered the late 2018 elections.



He continued, "The new party will be close to the popular protests, away from the parties close to Iran, and proceed from the goals of the popular demonstrations."



In his office, Al-Kadhimi gave wide space to activists active in the October movement, in order to occupy advisory positions, including Kadhim al-Sahlani and Muhannad Naim.



Al-Kadhimi also appointed Judge Raed Jouhi, who was previously proposed by activists in Tahrir Square, as a candidate for the post of prime minister, as director of his office.



Observers say that these steps reflect Al-Kadhimi's interest in communicating with the sit-in squares in her protest movement in Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, Nasiriyah, and other Iraqi cities, in preparation for what could be an alliance between the two parties during the early elections next summer.



Al-Kadhimi, an independent who does not belong to any political party, assumed the position of intelligence chief in June 2016, during Haider al-Abadi’s tenure as prime minister (2014-2018).



After receiving the premiership, Al-Kadhimi confirmed that he “did not come to be the owner of a political project and does not want to be the owner of a political project.”



Matter of time

But a former spokesman for the Al-Kadhimi government and a political science professor, Yassin al-Bakri, stressed that “the prime minister will work to form a political party, and may bypass the point of initiation pending the appropriate time to announce it.”



He added to "Erem News" that "whoever arrives to the prime minister works to keep his chances in a second term, which is normal."



Concerning alliances close to Al-Kadhimi, Al-Bakri emphasized that “the closest personalities to Al-Kazemi are: the leader of an Iraqi alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, the president of the victory alliance, Haider al-Abadi, and the president of the republic, Barham Salih.”



He pointed out that "the Sunni forces are monitoring this movement before revealing their position, considering the issue of elections is still far away."



The ranks of Shiite alliances have differentiated during the past two years, with forces lining up alongside Iran, such as Hadi al-Amiri's Al-Fateh coalition, State of Law, led by Nuri al-Maliki, and other small parties.



However, parties chose to join in mixed national alliances such as the Wisdom Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim, and the Victory Alliance headed by Haider al-Abadi, while the Sadrist movement led by the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is described as “mercurial,” as it allied more than once with blocs close to Iran, and sometimes with distant blocs. Of which.



Al-Kadhimi announced last Friday that early legislative elections will be held on June 6, 2021.



"I announce the date of June 6, 2021, as the date for the early parliamentary elections, and we will work with all our efforts to make these elections successful and protect them," Al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech.



He addressed the people, “Your will will change the face of Iraq, and remove the effects of years of wars and conflicts from it.” He also called on Parliament to “complete the election law.”