Iraq announces killing 4 terrorists in Kirkuk, seizing explosives

The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that four terrorists were killed by an air strike by the international coalition in Kirkuk.



The cell, in a statement received by the Iraqi National News Agency "NINA", said that the international coalition aircraft carried out an air strike in Kirkuk, killing four terrorists.



She added that the Fifth Division of the Federal Police went out after this strike and found a den containing 20 explosive devices ready for detonation.



According to the information, the terrorist elements were preparing these devices for use against civilians and the security forces.