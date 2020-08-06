Big loss: Iraq loses tons of freshwater fish after toxins spread

Tons of various types of Iraqi freshwater fish died, in an accident that is the second of its kind for the second year in a row, following the spread of toxins by unknown persons in an unprotected area in central Iraq.



A joint committee from the Ministries of Agriculture, Health and Environment arrived at Hor Al Dalmaj, located between the governorates of Diwaniyah and Wasit, in the center of the country, after large quantities of fish died in it, to take samples that reveal the circumstances of this incident.