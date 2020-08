A US human rights organization urged expelling the Qatari ambassador from Washington for Doha's involvement in financing terrorism.





Also, an expert told Fox News that a member of the Qatari Royal Family has allowed military equipment to be delivered to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A file presented by the contractor and verified by Fox News, documents the role that a Qatari royal family has played since 2017 in the sprawling terrorist financing scheme.