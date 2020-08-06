Iraq to send fuel aid to Lebanon after horrible Beirut blast

A statement by the Lebanese government stated that an Iraqi delegation headed by the Oil Minister met with the Lebanese Prime Minister on Wednesday and informed him that Baghdad will provide Beirut with aid in the form of fuel supplies after the explosion that occurred Tuesday.
The Lebanese media said that a quantity of wheat will arrive on Friday from Iraq as an aid after the explosion, which caused the Lebanese capital to lack wheat, according to the governor of Beirut.
The Lebanese media said that a quantity of wheat will arrive on Friday from Iraq as an aid after the explosion, which caused the Lebanese capital to lack wheat, according to the governor of Beirut.