A US human rights organization urged expelling the Qatari ambassador from Washington for Doha's involvement in financing terrorism.

A private security contractor penetrated the arms purchase business in Qatar and told Fox News on Tuesday that a "member of the royal family" in Doha had authorized the delivery of military equipment to Iran-backed Hezbollah.



A file presented by the contractor and verified by Fox News, documents the role that a Qatari royal family has played since 2017 in the sprawling terrorist financing scheme.