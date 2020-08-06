Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 August 2020
Thursday، 06 August 2020

Docs reveal Doha allowed arms delivery to Hezbollah: Fox News

A US human rights organization urged expelling the Qatari ambassador from Washington for Doha's involvement in financing terrorism.

 

A private security contractor penetrated the arms purchase business in Qatar and told Fox News on Tuesday that a "member of the royal family" in Doha had authorized the delivery of military equipment to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A file presented by the contractor and verified by Fox News, documents the role that a Qatari royal family has played since 2017 in the sprawling terrorist financing scheme.

