Rocket Fired at US Embassy in Baghdad Again

A Katyusha rocket was fired again towards the Green Zone in Baghdad where the US embassy is located, media reports said on Tuesday night.



A siren was sounded at the embassy to alert its residents, al-Hadath said, adding that the Iraqi forces later found seven rockets aimed at the Green Zone in a neighborhood in central Baghdad.



Other unconfirmed reports said that a counter rocket, artillery, and mortar system, known as C-RAM, had destroyed the rocket before it could touch the ground.