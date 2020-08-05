Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 August 2020
Breaking
Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 05 August 2020 08:07 PM

Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue

5f2a60b9e51a1.image
A number of Beirut port officials are being placed under house arrest pending an investigation into Tuesday's huge explosion, Lebanon's government says.

The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has begun.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

Customs chief Badri Daher said his agency called for the chemical to be removed, but "this did not happen".

"We leave it to the experts to determine the reasons," he said.

Ammonium nitrate is used as a fertiliser in agriculture and as an explosive.

Opening an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Aoun said: "No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city".
Related Stories
Read
isis

US organization urges expelling Qatari amb. over Doha's terrorism finance 06 August 2020 12:43 AM

9590396024_a7968763f6_c

Docs reveal Doha allowed arms delivery to Hezbollah: Fox News 06 August 2020 12:07 AM

pom

Pompeo: US to press ahead with efforts to extend Iran arms embargo 05 August 2020 11:58 PM

EerCmnqWoAAvybK

Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE 05 August 2020 08:05 PM

trump

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an ‘attack’ 05 August 2020 02:26 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanese president promises transparent inquiry into Beirut blast 05 August 2020 02:21 PM

Beirut blast

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast: source 05 August 2020 02:16 PM

Revolution Iran

Iran executes man convicted for killing Guards soldier in 2017 unrest 05 August 2020 02:06 PM

Comments