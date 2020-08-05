Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 06 August 2020
Wednesday، 05 August 2020 08:05 PM

Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE

A hospital has been evacuated after a huge blaze broke out in Ajman.

The fire is believed to have started at the Iranian souq in the emirate at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The site is near to Ajman Speciality Hospital and to a fruit and vegetable market in the industrial area.

The souq has been closed for several months due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Workers at the neighbouring market described how flames quickly engulfed the area.

The medical facility was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the close proximity of the raging fire.

Fire fighters are currently tackling the blaze, which sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt as a result of the incident or the extent of the damage caused.

The souq, which is home to dozens of traders, is a popular attraction in Ajman, drawing visitors from across the Emirates.


