Former MP: Corruption, parties… Major components of failed state in Lebanon

Former MP Majid Shankali said today, Wednesday, that corruption and parties are the most important elements of the failed state in Lebanon.



On his twitter account Shankali tweeted: "Initial information that indicates that a huge stock of ammonium nitrate 2750 tons was transported from a ship and stored in the port of Beirut is the cause of Beirut's massive explosion."



He added: "This matter indicates that failure, corruption and the sharing of influence between parties away from building state institutions are among the most important elements of the failed state in Lebanon."

