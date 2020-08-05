Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Breaking
Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings
Wednesday، 05 August 2020 05:54 PM

Former MP: Corruption, parties… Major components of failed state in Lebanon

Former MP Majid Shankali said today, Wednesday, that corruption and parties are the most important elements of the failed state in Lebanon.

On his twitter account Shankali tweeted: "Initial information that indicates that a huge stock of ammonium nitrate 2750 tons was transported from a ship and stored in the port of Beirut is the cause of Beirut's massive explosion."

He added: "This matter indicates that failure, corruption and the sharing of influence between parties away from building state institutions are among the most important elements of the failed state in Lebanon."
