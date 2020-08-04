Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Tuesday، 04 August 2020 11:26 PM

Boris Johnson Offers Support to Lebanon after Explosion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK stood ready to provide any support it could to help Lebanon after a massive explosion in the city’s port area killed 25 people and injured more than 2,500.

“The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident.

“The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected.”

Earlier today the minister of health in Lebanon Hassan Hamad on Tuesday said that explosions, which hit the Lebanese capital’s port, killed 25 people and injured more than 2,500 persons.

Lebanese users have just tweeted that the explosions heard in Beirut moments ago, were taking place in the area within which the residence of former Prime Minister Saad El-Hairi is located.

The explosion comes just two days before the international tribunal investigating the killing of former Prime Minister Ragik El-Hariri, in 2005, is set to announce its decision.
