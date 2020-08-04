Saudi Arabia following with great concern consequences of Beirut's explosion



Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it is following with great concern the consequences of Beirut’s port explosion, according to the state news agency.



The statement also affirmed the kingdom’s full support and solidarity with the Lebanese people.



The death toll from a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday has risen to more than 50 killed and over 2,700 injured, Lebanon’s health minister said in televised remarks.



