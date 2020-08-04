Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Breaking
Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 04 August 2020 11:18 PM

Saudi Arabia following with great concern consequences of Beirut's explosion

4

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it is following with great concern the consequences of Beirut’s port explosion, according to the state news agency.

The statement also affirmed the kingdom’s full support and solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The death toll from a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday has risen to more than 50 killed and over 2,700 injured, Lebanon’s health minister said in televised remarks.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Related Stories
Last Modified: Tuesday، 04 August 2020 11:27 PM
Read
5

Boris Johnson Offers Support to Lebanon after Explosion 04 August 2020 11:26 PM

Beirut blast

At least 10 people killed in Beirut explosion, say Lebanese security and medical sources 04 August 2020 07:45 PM

Beirut explosion

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt 04 August 2020 07:37 PM

Hijab in Iran

Iran records highest COVID-19 cases in over month 04 August 2020 04:21 PM

sabah

Kuwait emir's health shows 'significant improvement': PM 04 August 2020 02:25 PM

fire

Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties: state TV 04 August 2020 02:04 PM

kim

N. Korea continues nuclear program, uranium enrichment: UN report 04 August 2020 01:40 AM

fighter

Unknown war plane targets a pro-Iranian militia site in Albukamal 03 August 2020 11:57 PM

Comments