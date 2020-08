A local official from Mawat district confirmed that today’s airstrikes were focused on the surroundings of Galala village.



“There have been no reports of casualties so far, but the airstrikes have caused a fire in the area which has damaged vineyards.

Turkey has stepped up military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) deep into the Kurdistan Region territories.

Turkish airstrikes have killed at least nine civilians in Kurdistan Region border areas during the past few weeks.