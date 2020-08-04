Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rattles Kurdish Province in Turkey

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Kurdish province of Malatya in eastern Turkey on Tuesday.



The quake occurred at 12.37 p.m. local time (0937GMT), shaking the Puturge district, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.



Malatya Governor told Anadolu Agency that there have been no reports of “negative developments” so far.



Possible casualties and material damages are not known yet.



The earthquake was also felt in neighboring provinces such as Diyarbakir, Batman, Elazig, Siirt, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, and Gaziantep.

