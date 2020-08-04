Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Breaking
Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 04 August 2020 07:37 PM

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

Beirut explosion

A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said. 

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses. 


“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” said a Reuters witness. 


Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a “very high number” of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded. 


Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.” 

Related Stories
Read
Beirut blast

At least 10 people killed in Beirut explosion, say Lebanese security and medical sources 04 August 2020 07:45 PM

Hijab in Iran

Iran records highest COVID-19 cases in over month 04 August 2020 04:21 PM

sabah

Kuwait emir's health shows 'significant improvement': PM 04 August 2020 02:25 PM

fire

Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties: state TV 04 August 2020 02:04 PM

kim

N. Korea continues nuclear program, uranium enrichment: UN report 04 August 2020 01:40 AM

fighter

Unknown war plane targets a pro-Iranian militia site in Albukamal 03 August 2020 11:57 PM

gerd

Egypt: negative indications show Ethiopia does not want deal on GERD 03 August 2020 11:23 PM

jers

Russian planes shell rebel-held area in Syria's Latakia: war monitor 03 August 2020 11:14 PM

Comments