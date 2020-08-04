Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Tuesday، 04 August 2020 02:04 PM

Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties: state TV

A fire broke out at an Iranian industrial area near Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state TV reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites. 


“The fire broke out at the industrial area of the Jajrud district in the Pardis county this morning ... there were no casualties ... firefighters are trying to contain the fire,” it said. 


A fire department official told state TV that the cause of the fire was under investigation. 


There have been several other incidents at facilities in the past weeks, including a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility last month which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations were not affected. 

In an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the capital Tehran in July, 19 people were killed. Officials said it was caused by a gas leak. 


On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that the authorities said was caused by a leak in a gas storage facility in an area outside the base. 

