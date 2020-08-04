Iraqi Kurdistan imposes total curfew on moving to other cities

The Supreme Committee to Combat the Corona Virus in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced today, Monday, a total ban on travel between the region and the Iraqi provinces for a full week.



The committee stated in a set of decisions that "emergency situations can access through the electronic link that was allocated by the interior of the region, and public places, restaurants and shops should prevent entry to citizens who do not wear protective masks."



She added, "The violating places will be subject to closure for a period of 10 days, and a fine of one million Iraqi dinars ($ 800) will be imposed on them."