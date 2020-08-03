Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Monday، 03 August 2020 11:57 PM

Unknown war plane targets a pro-Iranian militia site in Albukamal

fighter
A loud explosion was reported from Al-Hizam Al-Akhdar area, south of the city of Albukamal in the countryside of Deir Al-Zour, as a result of a raid from an unknown war plane, targeting a site of Iranian militias there, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Unidentified warplanes carried out, at dawn today, intense raids that continued from five o'clock in the Syrian time until nine in the morning, targeting sites of the Iranian forces and militias loyal to it, within the Imam Ali base and near the railway and the depth of the Albukamal desert in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, which led to deaths and injuries in addition To destroy sites, points and armories.

According to the sources of the Syrian Observatory, military forces belonging to those forces transported dead and wounded people into Iraqi territory after the strikes, and Iranian forces were mobilized inside Albukamal.
