Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Monday، 03 August 2020 11:23 PM

Egypt: negative indications show Ethiopia does not want deal on GERD

At a time when tensions are increasing around the dam built on the Blue Nile, and after the Ethiopian TV released a few days ago a video showing for the first time the moment of filling the dam, the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources revealed the details of the meeting and negotiations of the Renaissance Dam, which was held today, Monday.

In this context, the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aati, referred to his country's objection to the unilateral procedure to fill the dam without consulting and coordinating with the downstream countries, which casts negative connotations indicating Ethiopia's unwillingness to reach a fair agreement, considering that it is a measure that contradicts the Declaration of Principles agreement. .

It is worth mentioning that today the second meeting of the second round of negotiations between the three countries was held under the auspices of the African Union and in the presence of observers from the United States and the European Union, and experts of the African Union Commission, to complete the talks to reach a binding agreement regarding the filling and operation of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Comments