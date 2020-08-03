Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Monday، 03 August 2020 11:14 PM

Russian planes shell rebel-held area in Syria's Latakia: war monitor

Russian warplanes bombed Syrian rebel-held mountainous areas in the western coastal province of Latakia on Monday as Syrian government forces hit the area with artillery and rocket fire, an opposition group and a war monitor said, Reuters reported.


The Syrian army and allied forces also clashed with rebel fighters while trying to advance on a frontline town near the strategic Jabal al-Akrad mountain range, said Jaish al-Nasr and the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.


An opposition tracking centre that monitors military aircraft movements said the airstrikes by Russian warplanes had stopped by the early afternoon.

