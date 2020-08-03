Iraq records 2,735 new COVID-19 cases, tally exceeds 130,000

The Iraqi Health Ministry recorded on Monday 2,735 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 131,886. It also reported 66 fatalities during the day, a figure that has been gradually decreasing over the past days, raising the death toll from the virus to 4,934. The ministry said that 2,225 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 94,111. The new cases were recorded after 13,647 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,042,806 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.