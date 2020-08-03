Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 04 August 2020
Breaking
Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 03 August 2020 08:09 PM

US administration orders TikTok to leave or sell to Microsoft

tik

After weeks of rumor and speculation, the Trump administration this weekend gave TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, 45 days to sell off the social media sensation or else stop operating in the United States—and Microsoft looks to be the buyer, ars Technica reported.


Microsoft on Sunday confirmed what several media outlets had been speculating since Friday, saying it is in talks to buy TikTok's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and may also invite other US investors to take minority stakes in the deal.

 

"Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, 2020," the company said in a corporate blog post. "During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President."

Related Stories
Read
fighter

Unknown war plane targets a pro-Iranian militia site in Albukamal 03 August 2020 11:57 PM

gerd

Egypt: negative indications show Ethiopia does not want deal on GERD 03 August 2020 11:23 PM

jers

Russian planes shell rebel-held area in Syria's Latakia: war monitor 03 August 2020 11:14 PM

images (2)

Trump gives Microsoft 45 days for TikTok deal 03 August 2020 08:01 PM

IMG_20200803_185810

Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies 03 August 2020 07:47 PM

4

Man Threatens to Blow up Bank in Kiev, Deputy Interior Minister Says 03 August 2020 02:56 PM

White house

White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3: CBS interview 02 August 2020 06:52 PM

iran

Iran reports highest virus cases for nearly a month 02 August 2020 05:06 PM

Comments