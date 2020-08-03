Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 03 August 2020 07:55 PM

COVID-19: KRG records 334 new infections and 122 recoveries in a day

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 334 new coronavirus infections, 122 recoveries, and nine deaths due to the disease during the past 24 hours. A ministry statement said that health workers had conducted close to 3,000 tests for the virus, of which 334 came back positive: 207 in Erbil province, 50 in Sulaimani, and 77 in Duhok. Since the start of the outbreak, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 14,468 cases of the disease, including 560 deaths, and 9,299 recoveries. While a "recovery," as government authorities report, means tests can no longer detect the virus in a patient's system, those who are declared "recovered" can still suffer what appears to be long-lasting symptoms, as health professionals continue to try to understand the disease.
