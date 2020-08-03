Intensive airstrikes hit Iranian positions near Syria-Iraq border, leaving casualties

Unidentified jets carried out intensive airstrikes from 05:00 am Syria time to 09:00 am, targeting positions of Iranian forces and Iranian-backed militias in Imam Ali base, areas near Al-Sekka, and in Al-Bokamal desert in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. The attack left several casualties and destroyed positions, bases and weapons warehouses. “Military vehicles affiliated to the targeted forces have transported dead and injured militiamen to Iraq, while the Iranian forces in Al-Bokamal are now on high alert amassing more troops,” SOHR sources added.