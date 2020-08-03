Iran bombards Kurdistan Region's border areas

An Iranian drone on Monday carried out an airstrike in the Kurdistan Region's border areas near the capital Erbil, an official said.



Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Shakhawan Hussein, a local official, noted that the airstrikes targeted a house in the village of Diga in Simelan town, Erbil province.



It was not clear if the house belonged to villagers or a political party, the report added.



Meanwhile, Ihsan Chalabi, head of the local administration in Sidakan region, told Kurdistan 24 that the Iranian artillery also bombarded the border villages which caused fire to locals' agricultural properties.



The bombardments were ongoing while farmers and nomads are present in the area, Chalabi concluded.