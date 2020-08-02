COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths

On Sunday, Iraq's Ministry of Health and Environment announced that it had detected over 2,400 positive cases of COVID-19 from the tests conducted in the past 24 hours, as it also reported more than 60 fatalities due to the disease.



Per a ministry statement, health workers had conducted 14,399 coronavirus tests during the same period, raising the total number of such tests to 1,029,159 since the start of the pandemic.



The total number of cases rose by 2,447 to reach 129,151, according to the ministry. Out of the total confirmed infections, 91,886 patients have recovered, and 4,868 have passed away, the statement said.