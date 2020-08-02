Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official

A Turkish warplane launched an airstrike near the city of Duhok on Saturday , a local official said.



The Baghdad Post news cited director of Zaweta sub-district Mushir Mohammed as saying that a Turkish warplane bombed a vehicle in Bakira community, 15 km from Duhok city.



The strike caused no casualties, the official added.



“The vehicle’s passengers escaped following the strike,” witnesses told Shafaar news.



On Friday, Turkish warplanes also launched strikes near the city of Duhok. There were no reported casualties.



Ankara intermittently carries out airstrikes and artillery shelling against suspected positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on the Kurdistan Region’s border areas with Turkey and Iran.