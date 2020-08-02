Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 August 2020
Breaking
Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 August 2020 12:42 AM

Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official

282020093qwerihbgqwrog
 A Turkish warplane launched an airstrike near the city of Duhok on Saturday , a local official said.

The Baghdad Post news cited director of Zaweta sub-district Mushir Mohammed as saying that a Turkish warplane bombed a vehicle in Bakira community, 15 km from Duhok city.

The strike caused no casualties, the official added.

“The vehicle’s passengers escaped following the strike,” witnesses told Shafaar news.

On Friday, Turkish warplanes also launched strikes near the city of Duhok. There were no reported casualties.

Ankara intermittently carries out airstrikes and artillery shelling against suspected positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on the Kurdistan Region’s border areas with Turkey and Iran.
Related Stories
Read
527626Image1

Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote 01 August 2020 10:55 PM

Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July 01 August 2020 10:52 PM

1820201951581332020221654download (2)

Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths 01 August 2020 09:12 PM

IMIS

U.S. Congress approves suspending funds to Iran-backed militias 01 August 2020 08:09 PM

1-1365441

PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections 01 August 2020 07:52 PM

IRGC_speed boats

U.S. Navy mocks Iran's target practice on a replica of an aircraft carrier 01 August 2020 06:50 PM

oil

Iraq’s oil exports average 2.76 mln bpd in July, says ministry 01 August 2020 06:33 PM

9

Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Spike to 13,857 01 August 2020 12:21 AM

Comments