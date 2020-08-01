Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 August 2020
Saturday، 01 August 2020 09:12 PM

Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths

Iraq reported 2,095 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 64 deaths on Saturday.

Iraqi Ministry of Health said in a statement that it had recorded 422 cases in Baghdad, 195 in Erbil, 264 in Karbala, 138 in Diyala, 143 in Wasit, 295 in Basra, and 111 in Babil in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also recorded 27 cases in Sulaimani, 21 in Duhok, 45 in Kirkuk, 34 in Maysan, 94 in Diwaniyah, 24 in Dhi Qar, 53 in Anbar, 62 in Muthanna, 99 in Salahuddin and one in Nineveh.

As many as 1,841 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, the health ministry stated.

Iraq has registered a total of 126,704 cases of the new coronavirus, with 89,275 recoveries and 4,805 deaths, according to the ministry’s figures.














