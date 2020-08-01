Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 August 2020
Breaking
Baghdadpost
Saturday، 01 August 2020 08:09 PM

U.S. Congress approves suspending funds to Iran-backed militias

The US Congress passed a bill on suspending financial aid for the Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) and Badr Organization.

 

The pro-Iranian terrorist militias have been receiving US aid with the pretext of fighting ISIS.

After Congress, the decision will be voted on in the US Senate, and after approval, it will opens the way for escalation against these organizations, which must be considered terrorist organizations.

According to a decision by the Iraqi parliament, IMIS has become part of the Iraqi army. Although some of the funding goes to the Iraqi army, however, it goes to IMIS which keeps shouting slogans like "Death to America."

The funding was approved during under rule of former US President Barack Obama, who empowered these militias to destroy Iraq and Syria.

