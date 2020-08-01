Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 August 2020
Breaking
Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 01 August 2020 07:52 PM

PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections

1-1365441

On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said the June 6 vote will come a year earlier than scheduled.

 

The protesters had demanded early elections and a reformed electoral law when they took to the streets in anti-government demonstrations that erupted last October.

The rallies, led by Iraqi youth, swept over Baghdad and the Iraqi south, decrying rampant corruption in the country.

Over 500 protesters were killed in the demonstrations as Iraqi security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds. Pressure from the protests lead to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. Al Kadhimi came to power following a political consensus in May and promised to deliver on key protesters’ demands.

It’s unclear under what electoral law the vote will be held.

The premier’s announcement has effectively thrown the ball in parliament’s court, which now must officially vote on the new date. But political differences prevail over the implementation of a new electoral law passed late last year.

Parliament approved the law in December, aiming to give political independents a better chance of winning seats in parliament and weaken the hold of ruling elites.

If implemented, the legislation would change each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts, with one legislator elected per 100,000 people. Crucially, the law also prevents parties from running on unified lists, which in the past has helped them sweep all the seats in a specific province.

With the new law, seats will go to whoever gets the most votes in the electoral districts.

The May 2018 elections drew abysmal voter turnout and were tainted with allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the UN mission in Iraq welcomed Al Kadhimi’s decision and said it was ready to provide support and technical advice, if requested by his government.



Related Stories
Read
282020093qwerihbgqwrog

Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official 02 August 2020 12:42 AM

527626Image1

Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote 01 August 2020 10:55 PM

Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July 01 August 2020 10:52 PM

1820201951581332020221654download (2)

Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths 01 August 2020 09:12 PM

IMIS

U.S. Congress approves suspending funds to Iran-backed militias 01 August 2020 08:09 PM

IRGC_speed boats

U.S. Navy mocks Iran's target practice on a replica of an aircraft carrier 01 August 2020 06:50 PM

oil

Iraq’s oil exports average 2.76 mln bpd in July, says ministry 01 August 2020 06:33 PM

9

Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Spike to 13,857 01 August 2020 12:21 AM

Comments