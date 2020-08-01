Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 August 2020
Breaking
Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote Iraq exports over 85 mln barrels of crude oil in July Iraq reports 2,095 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths PM KAdhimi set June 6 for holding early legislative elections Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 01 August 2020 06:56 PM

US says policy of sanctions to continue until Iran changes course

Brian Hook

The U.S. National Security Council referring to the latest sanctions imposed on Iran says sanctions will continue until the Islamic Republic “ceases to pose a threat to international peace and Security.”


In a tweet July 31 The NSC refers to new sanctions announced the previous day. “The United States has expanded sanctions on metals and other material used in Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs.”


The NSC added, “Sanctions will continue until the Iranian regime ceases to pose a threat to international peace and security.”


Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against Iran’s metals industry, adding 22 materials to the U.S. sanctions regime, a move that allows Washington to blacklist any company or entity that transfers the materials to Iran.


Pompeo said the 22 specific materials added to its sanctions list were used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military, or ballistic-missile programs, which “pose a grave threat to international peace and security."


The materials include aluminum powder with purity of 98 percent. The material is a key ingredient in solid-fuel propellants used to launch missiles.


Pompeo characterized the move as a considerable expansion of sanctions on Iran’s metals industry.


In June the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted four steel, aluminum and iron companies operating in Iran's metals sector, as well as sales agents of Iran's largest steel manufacturer it said generate tens of millions of dollars for Tehran's metals industry.


Before tough U.S. sanction were imposed in 2018, Iran was expanding its metals exports to regional countries and earning billions of dollars, supplementing its crude oil exports revenues.

Related Stories
Read
trump bp

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US 01 August 2020 10:53 PM

Barakah nuclear project

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant 01 August 2020 06:30 PM

Anwar Gargash

UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya 01 August 2020 03:13 PM

Iran flags

Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group 01 August 2020 03:11 PM

Arabian gulf

Iran clears oil spill in northern Gulf region, IRNA agency reports 01 August 2020 03:05 PM

Kuwait airplane

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries, including Iraq, due to coronavirus 01 August 2020 03:00 PM

8

Saudi Arabia reports zero Coronavirus infections between pilgrims today. 31 July 2020 11:30 PM

6

Iran rules out drone or missile attack as cause of nuclear site incident 31 July 2020 11:18 PM

Comments