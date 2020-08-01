Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 01 August 2020 03:13 PM

UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

Anwar Gargash
 The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs said on Saturday that Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs, criticizing comments on Libya made by Turkey’s defense minister.
Turkish media had reported the Turkish minister making remarks critical of the UAE’s actions over Libya.
The UAE, alongside Egypt and Russia, backs eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters have been battling the forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Turkey has stepped up support for the Tripoli government.
“Relations are not managed by threats and there is no place for colonialist delusions in this day and age,” Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.
Related Stories
Read
Barakah nuclear project

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant 01 August 2020 06:30 PM

Iran flags

Iran says it detains leader of California-based exile group 01 August 2020 03:11 PM

Arabian gulf

Iran clears oil spill in northern Gulf region, IRNA agency reports 01 August 2020 03:05 PM

Kuwait airplane

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries, including Iraq, due to coronavirus 01 August 2020 03:00 PM

8

Saudi Arabia reports zero Coronavirus infections between pilgrims today. 31 July 2020 11:30 PM

6

Iran rules out drone or missile attack as cause of nuclear site incident 31 July 2020 11:18 PM

cyber-1654709_1280

Russia vows to respond to EU sanctions for alleged cyberattacks 31 July 2020 04:25 PM

Amnesty-International

AI: Iran ignored pleas to help control coronavirus in prisons 31 July 2020 04:19 PM

Comments