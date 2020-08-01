Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths In pictures: Iraqis try to stay cool in 51C heatwave Iraqi government implements wide-ranging measures to secure border crossings Almost 2,000 traumatised children abandoned in Iraq after Isis captivity Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest Tunisia Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi escapes vote of no confidence US imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s eldest son Hafez Iraqi health official expects new COVID-19 wave as daily cases hit record high Iraq's medical staff bear the toll of the coronavirus crisis WHO concludes COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 01 August 2020 12:21 AM

Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Spike to 13,857

9

The number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region has now reached 13,857, the health ministry reported on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, the ministry has registered at least 195 infections in the capital Erbil, 27 in Sulaimaniya, and 21 others in Duhok provinces.

Meanwhile, six people in Sulaimaniya, four in Erbil, and three in Garmiyan lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The Kurdistan Region has so far confirmed a total of 13,857 cases with 9,083 recoveries and 541 deaths since the outbreak of the novel virus in early March.
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraqi PM announces June 6 snap elections 31 July 2020 11:08 PM

4

Kurdistan Airports to Resume International Flights on August 1 31 July 2020 11:04 PM

3

Iranian Border Guards Kill Kurdish Porter 31 July 2020 10:56 PM

2

PM Barzani Commemorates 8,000 Barzani Victims of Anfal Campaign 31 July 2020 10:45 PM

1

Nine killed in car bomb blast in Syria's Ras al-Ain 31 July 2020 10:15 PM

ds

Iraq lost $480 billion in 17 years, professor says citing official data 31 July 2020 05:28 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Daily coronavirus cases exceed 3,000 for 1st time in Iraq 31 July 2020 05:08 PM

ggggl

Iraq detects Kathyusha missile ready for launch in Baghdad 31 July 2020 04:50 PM

Comments