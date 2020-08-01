Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Spike to 13,857



The number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region has now reached 13,857, the health ministry reported on Friday.



Over the past 24 hours, the ministry has registered at least 195 infections in the capital Erbil, 27 in Sulaimaniya, and 21 others in Duhok provinces.



Meanwhile, six people in Sulaimaniya, four in Erbil, and three in Garmiyan lost their lives due to the coronavirus.



The Kurdistan Region has so far confirmed a total of 13,857 cases with 9,083 recoveries and 541 deaths since the outbreak of the novel virus in early March.