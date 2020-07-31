Iraqi PM announces June 6 snap elections

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gave a televised address to the nation on Friday in which he announced details of the upcoming elections.



During the speech, al-Kadhimi announced his government’s intentions to hold snap elections on June 6, 2021, calling on all Iraqis to “line up to vote to change the political scene in the country.”



“We are facing a backlog of years of waste, neglect and weak management in Iraq. There are no solutions to crises in Iraq without regaining the role of the state. We are working for a free election that will produce a parliament that forms a government that reflects the will of the people,” al-Kadhimi said in his speech.



“We are facing a backlog of years of waste, neglect and weak management in Iraq. There are no solutions to crises in Iraq without regaining the role of the state. We are working for a free election that will produce a parliament that forms a government that reflects the will of the people,” al-Kadhimi said in his speech.