Kurdistan Airports to Resume International Flights on August 1

Kurdistan Region's airports in the capital Erbil and Sulaimaniya province will resume international flights on Saturday, August 1, months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the region.



BasNews reporter said that based on protective measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, those passengers who will travel to the Kurdistan Region are expected to go through medical checks and self-quarantine themselves until the results are out.



The two major airports have been making preparations for the resumption of international flights since last month.



Iraq previously extended the suspension of flights several times as the country is suffering from a strong wave of coronavirus.