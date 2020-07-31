Iranian Border Guards Kill Kurdish Porter

The Iranian border guards on Friday left a Kurdish porter killed, a human rights group revealed.



The incident took place near Chaldoran, west of Azerbaijan province, where the Iranian forces killed the young Kurdish Kollber, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



He was identified as Raza Pour Ismail, the monitor added.



Nearly 30 Kurdish Kollbers have either been killed or injured by the Iranian border forces since early June, according to the latest updates by Hengaw agency.